Jesus Aguilar’s monster solo shot helps the Brewers sweep the Rockies in the NLDS
Jesus Aguilar's solo dinger helps Milwaukee get a 6-0 win over Colorado to complete a 3 game sweep for the Brewers.
- As we move on. But I think we just got to keep going inning by inning and see what happens.
- Bud, thanks so much.
BUD BLACK: You got it.
ANNOUNCER 1: This is what happens sometimes, a home run while you're listening to a pretaped interview. Aguilar unloads, he did it 35 times during the regular season. And now he gives the Brewers a 2-0 lead. Just a few Milwaukee fans in attendance, but that one is happy.
ANNOUNCER 2: Wow, Craig Counsell good on his promise. He should Aguilar will hit a home run very soon.
