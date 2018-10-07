Alex Bregman’s second postseason home run secures Game 2 win for Houston
Video Details
Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman scored his second home run of the postseason to secure a Game to win over the Cleveland Indians.
[CHEERS] [MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices