JD Martinez smokes line drive over the Green Monster to help the Red Sox take Game 1 over the Yankees
Video Details
JD Martinez's 3-run shot helps Boston beat New York 5-3 in Game 1 of the ALDS.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices