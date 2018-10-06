- Eric, mid-May, you're at Scranton Wilkes-Barre. You have played for 30 minor league teams in your career. How did you get from there to this moment?

- My wife and God, really both. You know, we had an opportunity to still play baseball. A lot of guys my age are out of the game, and it's not on their choice. They're much better players than me. I was very blessed to have an opportunity to play, and so, you know what, I'm going to keep playing. And it's such an honor to be able to play for the Milwaukee Brewers.

JP MOROSI: So how did you channel all of that in that huge at-bat?

- Which one, the one I struck out, or the one I got the hit in?

JP MOROSI: I'd say the hit.

- You know what, it's just one of those things. It's the same game. It really is. And I credit our coaches. I credit the guys on this team. I mean, we sent so many guys to the plate that inning, putting together great at-bats, not all of them successful. But it was something that I was fortunate to be able to bloop that ball in, and get two extra runs for us.

- Eric, thanks. Enjoy this with your teammates and your family.

- Thank you. I appreciate it.