Erik Kratz’s 2-run single seals 4-0 win for Milwaukee in Game 2 of NLDS
Video Details
Erik Kratz lifts a 2-run single to left field to seal a 4-0 win for Milwaukee in Game 2 of the NLDS.
They don't have that option.
You saw Jeffress in the dugout. Kratz with a bloop base hit into left field. Braun scores. Here comes Arcia. It is now 4-0 Milwaukee, as Kratz drives in two.
