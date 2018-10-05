Hernan Perez smacks ground rule double to put Brewers on the board
Hernan Perez belts a ground rule double to left center to drive in the first run of Game 2 of the NLDS
ANNOUNCER: 50th pitch of the game from Anderson. It's drilled to left center, and it will bounce over for a ground rule double. Moustakas scores. The Milwaukee Brewers take a 1-0 lead.
