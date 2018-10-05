ANNOUNCER 1: --bit more of my contemporaries, I mean, he's a little older than I am, but still, he's the man.

[BAT STRIKING BALL]

Uh-oh.

ANNOUNCER 2: Driven to left for Bregman, deep, far, and very gone.

[CROWD CHEERING]

Bregman homers to put the Astros on top 1-0 in the 4th inning. The Astros strike first in the series.

ANNOUNCER 1: Wow. This guy has got no kids, and he's so quick inside--

ANNOUNCER 2: --Altuve next. And a drive to left field. George Springer sends one deep and far and gone.

[CROWD CHEERING]

Second Astros home run of the day puts Houston on top 3-0. Bregman led off the fourth, Springer leads off the fifth. 3-0, Houston.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, you think about it, away, away, away, and a 3-1, I think that was a cutter spinner. I don't know. He was all over it.