Joc Pederson goes deep in the Dodgers’ first postseason at bat

Joc Pederson wastes no time getting the offense going, clubbing a solo home run in his first postseason at bat of the year.

ANNOUNCER 1: For and during the game.

ANNOUNCER 2: Here's a high drive to deep right center field, back near the wall. And a leaping attempt, but it's gone. Inciarte was an outstanding center fielder. Gave it everything he had. But just as we were mentioning that the Dodgers have a franchise record, 235 home runs, Joc Pederson starts this series with a round tripper that puts them up 1-0.

