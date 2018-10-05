Joc Pederson goes deep in the Dodgers’ first postseason at bat
Joc Pederson wastes no time getting the offense going, clubbing a solo home run in his first postseason at bat of the year.
ANNOUNCER 1: For and during the game.
ANNOUNCER 2: Here's a high drive to deep right center field, back near the wall. And a leaping attempt, but it's gone. Inciarte was an outstanding center fielder. Gave it everything he had. But just as we were mentioning that the Dodgers have a franchise record, 235 home runs, Joc Pederson starts this series with a round tripper that puts them up 1-0.
