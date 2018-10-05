Mike Moustakas’ RBI single wraps up dramatic win for Milwaukee in Game 1 of NLDS
Video Details
Mike Moustakas grounds a single to the outfield to give the Brewers a thrilling 3-2 win over Colorado in the 10th inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices