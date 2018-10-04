Christian Yelich’s 2-run home run gave the Brewers an early lead
Video Details
Christian Yelich smokes a line drive to left center to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the 3rd inning.
- Just all the tweets and the reaction from the fans, oh, he's just an average player.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
- First pitch, deep center field. Blackmon looks up. It is gone. A 2-1 shot off the bat of Christian Yelich. 2-0 Brewers.
