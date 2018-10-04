Alex Rodriguez shares his favorite World Series memory to get you hyped for the MLB playoffs on FOX and FS1
Video Details
A-Rod shares one of his greatest Yankees moments.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices