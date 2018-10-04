‘It was magic’: A-Rod relives one of his favorite playoff memories — and a special moment for Yankees fans
Video Details
As the 2018 MLB postseason begins and the New York Yankees look to embark on another deep playoff run, Alex Rodriguez reflects on one of his favorite memories from his time in New York — Game 2 of the 2009 ALDS.
