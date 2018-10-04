Aaron Judge’s 2-run HR helps power the Yankees past the A’s in their AL Wild Card matchup
Video Details
Aaron Judge breaks a scoreless tie in the 1st inning with a 2 run shot to give New York and early lead over Oakland.
[INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC]
