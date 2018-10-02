- What's up, y'all? It's your boy Swish. And these are my top five players that you need to watch this postseason.

Number one, it's got to be a Christian Yelich. This guy has emerged himself as the NL MVP in the National League. And I'm telling you, if it wasn't for him, the Milwaukee Brewers wouldn't be anywhere close to the postseason, because of him. Let's see if he can keep his magic going this postseason.

Number two, it's got to be Giancarlo Stanton. Nine years in the leagues, and one of our game's best players. Hasn't been to the postseason. Congratulations, my man. I can't wait to see how you do.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is the next guy. This guy hit the scene on fire, lead-off home runs all over the place, diving, doing everything he can to help the Braves achieve their all-time goal of winning a World Series. Division title to them in the National League East. I'm so proud of him.

Number four, it's got to be Alex Bregman. This dude last year had an amazing postseason. And if it wasn't for him, with all the injuries that the Houston Astros have had, I'm telling you what, they would not be in this spot. This dude has a chance to be the AL MVP, no doubt about it.

And the last guy that I want to see play, and you should too, is Mookie Betts. There isn't anything that this man can't do on the baseball field. He steals bags. He hits home runs. He drives in runs. He scores runs. I'm telling you, this guy right here can do anything that he puts his mind to. And he's worth the price of admission.

I'm telling you, if you don't watch these players play this postseason, I'm telling you, you're missing out.

