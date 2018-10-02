- Struck him out. And for the first time since 1954, the Giants are world champions.

- Back is [INAUDIBLE]. What a team. What a ride. The Cardinals are world champs in 2011.

- Got him looking. And the Giants have won it all.

- It hasn't happened at Fenway Park for 95 years. The Red Sox are world champions.

- Sandoval in foul territory. Giants win!

- Inside corner. The Royals, 2015 world champions.

- This is going to be a tough play. The Cubs winning the world series. [INAUDIBLE] makes the play. It's over. And the Cubs have finally won it all.

- Here's a ground ball, right side can do it. The Houston Astros are world champions for the first time in franchise history.