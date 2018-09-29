A fan hit Giancarlo Stanton with his own HR ball from atop the Green Monster
Do not try this at home. Or the ballpark. Or anywhere. A fan at the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game at Fenway decided to throw Giancarlo Stanton's home run ball back onto the field of play ... and he managed to hit the Yankee as he rounded 2B.
