KEN ROSENTHAL: One way to interpret Mike Scioscia's recent comments about how he loves managing is that he might want other teams to consider him even though he is expected to step down from the Angels. Active minds might put this scenario in place-- Scioscia returning home to Pennsylvania to replace Gabe Kapler sometime next season, and then helping lure Mike Trout as a free agent to Philly after 2020.

The only problem with that idea? Well, Phillies GM Matt Klentak probably would have to go too. Klentak was Gerard Dipoto's assistant GM with the Angels. And if you remember, the Scioscia/Dipoto relationship did not go very well.