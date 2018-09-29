KEN ROSENTHAL: The Reds almost certainly will have Joe Girardi on their managerial wish list. The bigger question, is would Girardi consider the Reds? The answer is yes. I spoke to Girardi on Friday, and he said, I want to manage again. I'm interested in everything.

Now, the Reds still are rebuilding, but Girardi previously has disputed the notion that he can not connect with young players. He was manager of the year with the Marlins rebuilding club in 2006, and he broke in numerous youngsters during his tenure with the Yankees.