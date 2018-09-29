KEN ROSENTHAL: With the regular season just about over, it's safe to say is the new mound visit rule has had a positive effect. Entering Friday's play, there have been just 28 instances of a team exhausting its limit of six visits. That total represents about 0.59% of the number of games played. It's difficult to know where the pace of game and pitch clock discussions might go this offseason, but the average time of games is something baseball has been worried about. It's down about four and a half minutes for a nine-inning affair, from just over three hours, five minutes, to just under 301.