KEN ROSENTHAL: Addison Russell's administrative leave expires Sunday, at which point baseball can extend his leave a second time, suspend him, or drop the matter entirely. For those wondering, commissioner Rob Manfred has the authority to suspend Russell for the post-season as well as a portion of the 2019 regular season.

Remember, it was only two years ago that Russell's career held such promise. He hit 21 homers and 95 RBIs at age 22. A big go-ahead home run in game 5 of the NLCS, a grand slam in game 6 of the World Series. Now his future with the Cubs is uncertain, and the promise of him striking free agent riches after the 2021 season before he returned at age 28 is also not as sure.