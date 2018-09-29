The Yankees break the MLB record for most HRs in a single season
No MLB team had ever hit 265 HR in a season until now. Gleyber Torres goes deep as the New York Yankees break baseball's record for most home runs in a single season.
ANNOUNCER 1: Wants to get one of those postseason starts.
ANNOUNCER 2: To right field, sending Swihart back towards the track, at the wall, ball's gone. Gleyber Torres, the number nine man, has given the number nine man 20 home runs on the year for the Yankees. It's what they do, they hit home runs. And that's a two run shot for Torres.
Individually, his 24th of the year. Yankees have scored three times in the inning, and now have a 4-1 lead.
ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, with one swing of the bat, I think Gleyber Torres and the Yankees might want to get that baseball back, because not only is that of a historical nature, as Don just said, Yankees now the first team in Major League Baseball history to have at least 20 home runs from every spot in the order, and also that's home run number
