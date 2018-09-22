- Marlins CEO, Derek Jeter, indicated this week that manager Don Mattingly would return, saying he's under contract. The same, however, cannot be said of the Marlins coaching staff, making it possible that Perry Hill, one of the game's renowned infield instructors, could become a free agent.

Hill seemingly would have great value to the Marlins as they rebuild. And if he somehow got out there, he would be unemployed for approximately 10 minutes. Most coaching contracts expire October 31.