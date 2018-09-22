ANNOUNCER: 2-2 pitch. In the air to left field for O'Neill. That ball is back and that ball is gone. The Cardinals are going to walk it off. They win at for 5-4 as Tyler O'Neill takes it out of the yard off Mark Melancon. And the Cardinals can celebrate. Step closer to the postseason.

[CHEERING]

The shred is on.

Big win for the Cardinals. What a moment for-- I'm sorry. I'm just laughing. He's loving it. He's got his shirt off, he's flexing on the camera. What a moment for O'Neill, wow!