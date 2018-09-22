Tyler O’Neill’s walk-off HR on his mom’s birthday completes the Cardinals’ epic comeback
Watch Tyler O'Neill deliver an epic walk-off home run in the 10th inning to keep the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2nd Wild Card spot.
ANNOUNCER: 2-2 pitch. In the air to left field for O'Neill. That ball is back and that ball is gone. The Cardinals are going to walk it off. They win at for 5-4 as Tyler O'Neill takes it out of the yard off Mark Melancon. And the Cardinals can celebrate. Step closer to the postseason.
[CHEERING]
The shred is on.
Big win for the Cardinals. What a moment for-- I'm sorry. I'm just laughing. He's loving it. He's got his shirt off, he's flexing on the camera. What a moment for O'Neill, wow!
