- Tyler O'Neill. Your father, Terry, was Mr. Canada bodybuilding champion. Did he ever do anything remotely as cool as what we just saw in the field?

- Oh, you know, he's my idol. There's a lot of cool things. But you know, just trying to carry that on to my generation. We're doing that.

JON MOROSI: How do you describe the scene and what you were feeling as your teammates literally ripped off your Jersey?

- That's a first for me. You know? That was fun, though. Never actually had my shirt ripped off, so that was just a good first. Good first.

JON MOROSI: Tyler, for you, you know the circumstances here. The stakes, you're in this pennant race. What does it mean to deliver your first MLB walkoff home on this day?

- It's great. You know, it's any way that I contribute to the win, that's all I'm trying to do. You know, luckily I was able to get in the spot where I could do some damage. I did that.

JON MOROSI: Coming off the bench, what was your approach there against Malancon there in the 10th.

- You know, he's got good stuff. Good curveball, good cutter. Swung at two curveballs in the dirt. I was hoping he hung one, and he did. So I just put a good swing on it.

JON MOROSI: Last couple of ones for you. How do you describe the energy that you feel right now, Tyler, on this team?

- It's great. You know, a start for the fans. They really get behind us, and get us going. Our clubhouse chemistry is unbelievable, and we carry that out onto the field.

JON MOROSI: And finally, Tyler, who was watching this game back in Burnaby, British Columbia your beautiful hometown?

- You know, it's actually funny. It's my mom's birthday today. So able to give her a little walk off present. And go have a good dinner, and just have some fun.

JON MOROSI: Happy birthday to mom. Congratulations, Tyler.

- Thank you, thank you.

- Back to you.