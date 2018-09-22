- Thanks. Freddie, first division title since 2013. You had four straight losing seasons after that. How satisfying is it, after what you went through?

- This is the most incredible feeling. Last for years, it's been a grind. But this makes it all worth it. We've got a great group of guys in this clubhouse. Great coaching staff. We put it all together this year, and it's been fantastic.

KEN ROSENTHAL: At the start of the season, not many people picked the Braves. I don't know that anybody picked the Braves. What did you think this team could be?

- I think-- we all knew we had this in us. From the time we started in spring training, you saw the talent we had. We just needed to see the young guys come through, and they did. Every single guy contributed the season to make this happen. This is number one celebration, hopefully we get three more.

KEN ROSENTHAL: You were in the postseason 2012, 2013. What excites you most about going back?

- Oh, man. I came up and we were winning. And to go through the last four years, this is what excites me. We cherish these moments. It's been a long time, and for us to get back in the way we did, after four straight losing seasons, three consecutive 90-loss seasons. And here we are winning the division. There's nothing better than this.

- Freddie, congratulations.

- Thank you, Ken. Appreciate it.