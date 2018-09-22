- Jose Bautista turns 38 in October. He has bounced between three NL East teams this season. But he told me that he definitely wants to play again next season. And his preference, once more, would be to join a contender.

Bautista still can get on base. His .338 on-base percentage is 20 points higher than the league average. And he still flashes occasional power. Mets manager Mickey Callaway praised him for his ability to play solid defense at multiple positions. And the Phillies love the way Bautista mentors their younger players.