KEN ROSENTHAL: As managerial jobs open, you'll hear about the next wave of former players who lack management experience. Sam Fuld, Mike Lowell, many others. You'll also hear about the experienced managers who are out of work. Joe Girardi, John Farrell, and pretty soon John Gibbons.

You might even hear the name of a qualified bench coach. Or-- heaven forbid in today's game-- the name of a worthy minor league manager. Someone like the Cardinals' Stubby Clapp.

Well here is one name the Red Sox think warrants consideration, Ron Roenicke. Their bench coach, who had one previous shot at managing with the Brewers from 2001 to 2015. The Red Sox rave about Roenicke, who has been Alex Cora's right hand man.