MIKE HILL: Time now for the Inside Pitch. With that, welcoming my good friend, Ken Rosenthal, live in Atlanta for today's broadcast. And Ken, what's the latest on this Addison Russell and Cubs situation, the abuse allegations?

- Well, Mike, first, the baseball. Russell is a gifted defender at short. But so, of course, is his replacement, Javier Báez. At second, the Cubs have four options-- Daniel Murphy, Ben Zobrist, David Bote, and Tommy La Stella. So they should be fine.

Russell issued a statement last night, again saying the allegations against him were completely false. Well, if he believes that, he has access to an emergency hearing that must take place within 24 hours of a player's request to be removed from administrative leave. According to sources, Russell, his agent Scott Boras, and the players' union are considering, strongly, taking that option.