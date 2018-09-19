Neil Walker’s 3-run home run prevents Boston from clinching the AL East
Video Details
Neil Walker's 3-run shot gives the Yankees a 3-2 win over the Red Sox, preventing Boston from clinching the AL East.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices