Trevor Story sets franchise record with his 33rd home run of the season
Video Details
Trevor Story sets a franchise record with his 33rd home run of the season, the most ever by a Colorado shortstop.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices