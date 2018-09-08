Ken Rosenthal: A shakeup this off-season is possible
Video Details
The Red Sox's .559 OPS at catcher is easily the lowest in the majors, and a shakeup this off-season is not out of the question.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices