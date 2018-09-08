Ken Rosenthal: Yankees unlikely to make change at catcher for postseason
Video Details
Gary Sanchez had that awful defensive inning in Oakland on Wednesday, but the Yankees are unlikely to make Austin Romine their No. 1 catcher over him for the postseason.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices