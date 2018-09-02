Tommy Pham talks to Ken Rosenthal about getting traded to the Tampa Bay Rays
Video Details
Tommy Pham talks with Ken Rosenthal after hitting a 2-run double for the Tampa Bay Rays. Tommy talks about playing behind Blake Snell.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices