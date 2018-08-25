Todd Frazier ropes solo home run to the left field bleachers
Video Details
Todd Frazier hits a frozen rope to the left field bleachers for his 15th home run of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices