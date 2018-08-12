Mike Moustakas gives Brewers the lead with a 2-run double
Mike Moustakas gives the Brewers the lead with a 2 run double in the top of the 8th inning.
[BAT CRACKING] ANNOUNCER 1: The opposite way, slicing. A fair ball. Yelich will score easily. Cain is hustling behind him. He makes the turn. He's on his way home. He slides, and he's safe.
ANNOUNCER 2: The slider, that a pole hitter takes the other way. Just tremendous hitting by Moustakas. And how impressive is Lorenzo Cain on the bases. This is a left field double that's handled perfectly on every aspect of the relay. And he gets in there easily.
