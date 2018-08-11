- Welcome in our man, Ken Rosenthal, live from Wrigley. He, of course, part of the broadcast, Cubs and Nationals. And Ken, let's talk about the managerial changes. We've already had a couple. You reported on "The Athletic" recently about Mike Scioscia, who is going to be out after this year, not being back with the Angels. How much more turnover are you expecting here in the managerial department?

- Kevin, I'm expecting quite a bit. And you go back to the last off-season, there were six changes, including three with postseason qualifiers. And now look at the landscape in front of us. Two teams have interim managers, the Cardinals with Mike Schildt, the Reds with Jim Riggleman. The Blue Jays seem destined to move on from John Gibbons.

You mentioned Scioscia. He's expected to step down. And Buck Showalter in Baltimore, who knows if he'll be back? The Orioles are already eliminated from the AL East. Beyond that, Kevin-- you know this-- there are always surprises. And with a lot of veteran managers still out there, Joe Girardi, John Farrell, Mike Matheny, Dusty Baker, who knows how hairy this might get?

- Especially considering Girardi got let go when he took the team one game away from the World Series, Kenny. It's a great point. So we'll see. Could be a lot of turnover.

How about today? How about Bryce Harper? Look, we've chronicled his struggles for most of the year. But especially this month, he's-- he's come alive. What has gotten-- what's changed for him?

- Kevin, I had an interesting talk with Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long, who said that Harper will be better for the struggles that he experienced over the previous two and a half months, whatever it was. Long's point was that Harper has discovered, or relearned, his value as a hitter. His value is not as a home run hitter. His value is as a line drive hitter who sometimes will get the ball out of the park.

Basically, in Long's view, Harper entered the season thinking he was going to hit maybe 55, 60 home runs. Why? He had his 40 before. He figured he can elevate his game-- 55, 60 within reach. Well, he learned the hard way that it doesn't work like that.

- Javi Baez, guy that-- well, he's had an unbelievable year. Leads the Cubs in most candidates, certainly an NL MVP candidate himself. You know, a lot of fans though, Kenny, see the flash, see the bling, all of that. What about his teammates? What do they think of him? What is the side of him that we don't get to see?

- Well, Kevin, you're right. A lot of opposing fans will look at Baez and say, ah, that guy is selfish. He's cocky. He's immature. But the Cubs players, as you mentioned, they paint quite the opposite portrait.

Anthony Rizzo told me yesterday that Baez is a great teammate, the kind of guy who will get in the trenches with you, but also has fun with almost everyone. Tommy La Stella said that Baez's play alone is inspiring. The guy literally never takes a pitch off. And that motivates his teammates to do the same.

And Baez, to talk to some of the Cubs, has also gotten quite vocal in the dugout. He's the kind of player who is one of these people that makes everyone around him better. And Kevin, we don't calculate that, usually, in the MVP. But guess what, he's developed the intangibles too.

- You know what, Ken, he can wear as many chains as he wants with those numbers as far as I'm concerned. Who cares? We appreciate it. Ken Rosenthal-- awesome as always. See you on the broadcast-- Nationals at the Cubs-- at the top of the hour.