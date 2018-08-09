Giancarlo Stanton launches Grand Slam to the opposite field
Video Details
Giancarlo Stanton goes the other way on 3-2 for a Grand Slam to give the Yankees a 6-2 lead in the 2nd inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices