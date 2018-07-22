George Springer’s grand slam leads Astros over Angels 7-0
Video Details
George Springer extends the Houston Astros’ heft lead over the Los Angeles Angels with a grand slam at the top of the 6th inning.
ANNOUNCER: Payoff pitch to Springer. Deep left field. Upton back on the track. He looks up. It's gone. A grand slam off the bat of George Springer, his 16th of the season. The Astros now lead 7-0.
[BOOING]
ANNOUNCER: Pretty good week for George Springer, huh?
ANNOUNCER: Oh my goodness.
