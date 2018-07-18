Alex Bregman and George Springer hit back-to-back home runs to lead the AL to an extra-inning MLB All-Star Game win
- AL
- AL West
- Alex Bregman
- George Springer
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB All-Star Game
- NL
- NL West
- Ross Stripling
-
Alex Bregman and George Springer hit back to back solo home runs off Ross Stripling to seal an 8-6 win for the American League.
