Trevor Story ropes solo home run off Charlie Morton to help NL tie the game in the 7th
Video Details
Trevor Story's hard line drive to left field off of Charlie Morton helps the National League tie the game at 2 in the 7th inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices