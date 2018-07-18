Max Scherzer talks with Tom Verducci after starting the 2018 All-Star Game for the National League
Max Scherzer talks with Tom Verducci after pitching the first two innings of the 2018 All-Star Game for the National League.
- Even with interleague play, sometimes we get matchups we've never seen before. Max Scherzer, Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge, Max Scherzer.
- Well, I faced him last year, and I was able to get him out. But this year, I elevated that fastball. I hit my spot, but he's just 6' 7". He's so huge that I have to throw it all the way up there, so I learned my lesson.
TOM VERDUCCI: All right Mr. Intensity. You had the privilege few had to start an All-Star game in your home ballpark. What did it feel like out there?
MAX SCHERZER: It was awesome. To have the crowd just going nuts and the chanting-- I mean, that's what you dream of. That's something I'll never forget.
- Thanks, Max.
- All right. I appreciate it.
