- Even with interleague play, sometimes we get matchups we've never seen before. Max Scherzer, Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge, Max Scherzer.

- Well, I faced him last year, and I was able to get him out. But this year, I elevated that fastball. I hit my spot, but he's just 6' 7". He's so huge that I have to throw it all the way up there, so I learned my lesson.

TOM VERDUCCI: All right Mr. Intensity. You had the privilege few had to start an All-Star game in your home ballpark. What did it feel like out there?

MAX SCHERZER: It was awesome. To have the crowd just going nuts and the chanting-- I mean, that's what you dream of. That's something I'll never forget.

- Thanks, Max.

- All right. I appreciate it.