SINGER: (SINGING) Legendary.

- Do you look at somebody say, boy, I marvel at the way X does this or this guy does that? And sometimes some of those players, because they're in bigger markets, get more attention. Does that ever affect you?

- You know, I hear that all the time about being in a market, obviously not on the east coast. When I go on the east coast, the media's unbelievable. I follow the young guys that came up in the league when I came up and just have the unbelievable talent and just enjoying every bit of it. Like I do, I play the game hard, they play the game hard with Harper, Mookie Betts, and JD Martinez. It's always fun competing against them.

ANNOUNCER: Mike Trout. Some kind of special.

- What are some of the things that you highlight players like Mike Trout and bring them up to Madison Avenue. Bigger than life, like the NBA and NFL.

- Fans want to see your personality. I think you should be allowed to wear what you want, represent what you want. If you want to wear bright green cleats, flash a little bit, be yourself.

- And what maybe one or two things would you change about the game?

- With the shift, it's, fans want to see offense. Obviously, pitchers are dominating. The shift now is, it's cutting down on that offense.

ANNOUNCER: Oh, my, are you serious?

- What do the Angels need to do this year and in the future to compete for a world championship?

- The front office, they want to win. I know that. The coaching staff, everyone wants to win. Yeah, but it is frustrating. You want to be going out there to compete and some games just fall short. So it is tough. We're obviously in a tough division. You got the Astros, Seattle. When we're fully healthy, I think we can compete with any of them.

ANNOUNCER: A chance of rain.

- What's this love of the weather?

- Weather? I just enjoy it. As little kid going to school, you wanted a snowstorm. Maybe you delay or maybe off, have a snow day. I just really enjoy looking at the maps and my wife thinks I'm crazy, because I'm always telling her we're going to get 10 inches and 12 inches of snow, and then we only get two. So it's a tough job, but I enjoy doing it.