ANNOUNCER 1: One ball, two strikes, two out. Nobody on.

And that is hit by Trout into left. It is gone.

2-0, American league on solo shots by Judge and Trout.

ANNOUNCER 2: How good is he? Huh?

ANNOUNCER 1: He's pretty good.

ANNOUNCER 2: I love watching him play, man. Special player.

ANNOUNCER 1: We say it in the booth-- he's the best player in the game. I know you guys are all filled with pride, but do you recognize him as the best player in the game?

ANNOUNCER 2: You know, if you don't, then you're not watching. I mean, this guy is, day in and day out, year in and year out, I mean, one of the best in all of baseball.

And you know, him, Mookie Betts, this guy right here-- I mean coming on strong-- J. D. Martinez-- there's so much good, young talent in this game right now. And it's so much fun to watch and just enjoy.