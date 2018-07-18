Mike Trout smokes solo home run off Jacob deGrom to give AL 2-0 lead
Mike Trout smokes a line drive over the wall in left field off of Jacob deGrom.
ANNOUNCER 1: One ball, two strikes, two out. Nobody on.
And that is hit by Trout into left. It is gone.
2-0, American league on solo shots by Judge and Trout.
ANNOUNCER 2: How good is he? Huh?
ANNOUNCER 1: He's pretty good.
ANNOUNCER 2: I love watching him play, man. Special player.
ANNOUNCER 1: We say it in the booth-- he's the best player in the game. I know you guys are all filled with pride, but do you recognize him as the best player in the game?
ANNOUNCER 2: You know, if you don't, then you're not watching. I mean, this guy is, day in and day out, year in and year out, I mean, one of the best in all of baseball.
And you know, him, Mookie Betts, this guy right here-- I mean coming on strong-- J. D. Martinez-- there's so much good, young talent in this game right now. And it's so much fun to watch and just enjoy.
