Aaron Judge takes Max Scherzer deep to open the scoring in the 2018 All-Star Game
Aaron Judge hits a solo shot off Max Scherzer to put the American League up 1-0 in the 2nd inning.
- It might be as important-- as he rips one into left. Back at the wall. Aaron Judge-- home run!
[CHEERING]
The 26-year-old who has electrified the Bronx and baseball shoots one out of here. Yeah. Higher than high, lower than low. But in this middle part right at the belt, he gets on top of this fastball.
See how he pulls his hands? And he's so strong. And he's got five of the hardest hit balls in baseball. It just so happens his teammate, Stanton, has the other five. And a early lead for the American league.
