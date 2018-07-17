- Bryce, by your standards, it was not your typical first half. And when you won the Home Run Derby last night, it seemed almost as if a weight was lifted off your shoulders. Is that how it felt to you?

- No, not really. You know, I just had a lot of fun. You know, the first half-- of course, you know, hitting the good old 214, but if you look right, you know, it looks pretty good. So you know, if I end up hitting, you know, 240 with 40 and 100, and you know, we win the playoffs, and we do our thing, and I'll be happy as ever.

KEN ROSENTHAL: You talked last night about the energy you drew from this crowd. You've spoken many times about how much you love this team and this city. You're a free agent at the end of the year. How difficult is it to imagine leaving DC?

- You know, I've been here since I was 17 years old, and you know, the media has seen me grow. The fans have seen me grow as well. But you know, that's what it's all about. You know, going through that free agent process. And you know, if I'm in the plans for the Nationals, then we'll see that. But if I'm not, then we'll see that as well. So you know, just looking forward to playing tonight in front of this great crowd and looking forward to the next two months of baseball as well.

- Bryce, thanks a lot. Good luck tonight.

- I appreciate it.

- Kevin, back to you.