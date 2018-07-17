- Thanks, Kevin. Well, Freddy Freeman, if it's an honor to be named to the All-Star game, what is it when you've received more votes than any other player in your league, as you did?

- It's still hard to describe. Every time that balloting came out and I was leading the league, it was just-- you kind of sit back and just say, wow. Braves country came out and supported me and my teammates incredibly. And you know, it's just truly an honor.

- You're the first Brave since Dale Murphy in '85 to get the most votes in the league. What does that mean to you?

- It means the world to me. [INAUDIBLE] name with Dale Murphy, the nicest guy I've ever met. It's very special. You know, he's an all-time Braves great. So to be named with him is pretty cool.

- Braves lost 90 games last year. Here you are at the break, a half game out of first place. I know you thought you'd be a good team, but when did you know this team was playoff capable?

- Oh, I think pretty early on. I knew the kind of players we had in spring training. A lot of them just didn't have the back of their baseball cards. And we just didn't know what 20, 21-year-olds are going to do. And then they came out with the big bang. And our starting pitching has been great. And about May, mid-May, you can realize that we were winning close ballgames that we weren't doing the last few years. So that's when we kind of knew we were for real.

- And finally, your first All-Star start. What are you looking forward to tonight?

- I'm just going to take it all in. It's pretty special. I don't know if I'm going to get a nice reception tonight, but we'll see. But I just hope I can represent the Braves proudly and do a good job.

- Great. Thanks. Have fun.

- Thank you, Tom. Appreciate it.