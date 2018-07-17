Freddie Freeman on heading to All-Star game after receiving the most votes
Atlanta Braves first baseman, Freddie Freeman, on receiving the most votes in the League.
- Thanks, Kevin. Well, Freddy Freeman, if it's an honor to be named to the All-Star game, what is it when you've received more votes than any other player in your league, as you did?
- It's still hard to describe. Every time that balloting came out and I was leading the league, it was just-- you kind of sit back and just say, wow. Braves country came out and supported me and my teammates incredibly. And you know, it's just truly an honor.
- You're the first Brave since Dale Murphy in '85 to get the most votes in the league. What does that mean to you?
- It means the world to me. [INAUDIBLE] name with Dale Murphy, the nicest guy I've ever met. It's very special. You know, he's an all-time Braves great. So to be named with him is pretty cool.
- Braves lost 90 games last year. Here you are at the break, a half game out of first place. I know you thought you'd be a good team, but when did you know this team was playoff capable?
- Oh, I think pretty early on. I knew the kind of players we had in spring training. A lot of them just didn't have the back of their baseball cards. And we just didn't know what 20, 21-year-olds are going to do. And then they came out with the big bang. And our starting pitching has been great. And about May, mid-May, you can realize that we were winning close ballgames that we weren't doing the last few years. So that's when we kind of knew we were for real.
- And finally, your first All-Star start. What are you looking forward to tonight?
- I'm just going to take it all in. It's pretty special. I don't know if I'm going to get a nice reception tonight, but we'll see. But I just hope I can represent the Braves proudly and do a good job.
- Great. Thanks. Have fun.
- Thank you, Tom. Appreciate it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices