- Let's start with some news here because we're going to go down the field with our man Ken Rosenthal, our insider. Ken, what All-Star game can I remember like this when we're talking about a player who might be wearing a different uniform by the time the night is over, maybe not literally, but you get the idea. Manny Machado, what's the latest news on the Orioles star?

- Well, Kevin, first of all, you're absolutely right. This is virtually unprecedented in All-Star game history, a player about to take the field in his team's uniform for the last time. A trade of Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers is increasingly likely.

Barring a last minute snag, that is the outcome rival clubs expect. Orioles would get a package of prospects expected to include Cuban outfielder [INAUDIBLE] Diaz. For the Dodgers, Machado a potential free agent, would play shortstop in place of the injured Corey Seager. Hernandez, and most likely Chris Taylor would be at second base, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger at first. Bellinger also could play the outfield, probably forcing a trade of an outfielder by the Dodgers at some point. But as we sit here tonight, Manny Machado will represent the Orioles for the last time.

- Amazing, Ken. Let me ask you this. So it appears that all the momentum going towards the Dodgers. Do you see any scenario where that could change, I don't know, in the next 24 hours?

- Kevin, anything is possible until an announcement is made. And the Orioles have a history of quashing deals at the last minute due to physical concerns. But everything I am hearing is that this thing is progressing as it should progress, and that the other teams involved believe that the Dodgers will ultimately be the team that gets Machado.

- Kenny, fascinating. We appreciate it. We'll see you a little bit later in the show.