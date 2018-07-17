Nick Swisher gives you a tour of Nationals Park ahead of the 2018 MLB All-Star Game
Video Details
Follow Nick Swisher as he gives you a tour of National Park before the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices