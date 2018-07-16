- Ladies and gentlemen, Paul Goldschmidt! Bro, you have been absolutely amazing this year! Started off a little slow, and you've just been mashin' ever since. What happened?

- I'm not too sure, man. It started off a little slow. It's a huge compliment. I really struggled there. And luckily, I was able to get it turned around and was able to get hot there for, really, the month of June-- probably the best month of my career, which is crazy,

- Yeah, which is awesome.

- You can't force that. So it was just unbelievable. And now, we're here, and I'm just really taking it and enjoying it.

- Six All-Star games, bro. I mean, does this get old? How crazy? Six of them, already?

- It really doesn't. You know, you get on the bus, and you show up to the ballpark, and there's all those All-Stars there. And you're like, wow, this is amazing. And having my kids here to get to take it all in, and all the-- everything that's going on in the field, it's amazing-- and never thought I'd make one, much less multiple or six, so it's truly a blessing.

- Well, bro, It's been an absolute blast to watch you play. Let's talk about your team a little bit-- half a game back in the division, second half, bro, what do the Diamondbacks need to do?

- I think we just need to go out there and play well and play consistent. We've kind of been up and down this first half-- probably our whole division has-- every team we feel like they haven't played their best, and we're all kind of tied in there a little tight, so we'll see what happens-- just go out there and play hard. It's going to be a dogfight. It could come down to the last week or so.

- Well, brother, if you keep mashing the way you are, man, I feel good about your chances getting into the postseason, man. Good luck, bro. Enjoy this All-Star game, bro, because there's gonna be many more for you.

- Yeah, thank you, appreciate it.

- All right, baby! Good to see you, Goldie!

- Yeah, take care.