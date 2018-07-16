Nick Swisher caresses Charlie Blackmon’s beard pre-All-Star Game
FS1 analyst Nick Swisher interviews Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon prior to the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park, giving Blackmon's 'luscious' beard a good petting in the meantime.
- We got Charlie Blackmon. Bro, this is your third All-Star appearance, man. Just tell me about it. How awesome is coming to an All-Star game?
- It is the most fun. They have all the good food. It's run really well, but I'm super busy the whole time, doing interviews and what not.
- Of course.
- There's a baseball game mixed in. But it's a really great time.
- I'm telling you, man, since 2016, you have the third most home runs in the big leagues. Do you consider yourself a power hitter?
- I did not know that. That's a great stat. I hope they put that on the screen during the game. I like to hit the ball hard, but you know, I don't consider myself a power guy.
- OK. I got some serious questions, here. OK, the Colorado Rockies, you guys are 2 and 1/2 games back. Come the second half, man, you guys have what it takes. What sorts of adjustments do you guys need to make moving forward?
- Towards the end of the first half, we really put it together in the sense that we pitched and hit and played defense all at the same time. And I felt like there was a little bit of disconnect for most of the first half. We didn't have it quite together. And if we can put all that together, I think we're going to be really competitive and make things interesting.
- All right. Last question I got for you, bro. This beard is so luscious, bro. How do you get it so soft like that?
- Coconut oil, you know, like a lot of natural products. It's kind of a thing. It's like a pillow for my chin. I kind of enjoy it. So nice and soft is my goal.
- You got it. Well, Chuck Nasty, bro. Congratulations, brother. Enjoy the day.
- Thank you. I appreciate it.
- Absolutely, brother. You take care.
